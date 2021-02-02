News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
South Cambs stretch of A505 closed after crash

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 10:12 AM February 2, 2021    Updated: 10:16 AM February 2, 2021
A505 Flint Cross

The A505 near Flint Cross. File image. - Credit: Archant

The A505 from Royston to Duxford is closed this morning after a crash. 

The road is closed from the Newmarket Road Royston roundabout to Junction 11 of the M11 after the collision, which happened at about 6.45am.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision, which involved a lorry and another vehicle  - and the Crow is awaiting further details. 

