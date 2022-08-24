Live

Heavy traffic was reported on the A505 near Chrishall Grange shortly after 10am today (Wednesday, August 24) - Credit: Google Earth

Motorists face disruption on a main road on the Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire border due to a crash.

The incident took place on the A505 this morning (Wednesday, August 24) shortly after 10am.

Traffic is delayed in the Chrishall Grange area, between Royston and the M11 junction 10 at Duxford.

⚠️ #A505 Newmarket Road at junction to #ChrishallGrange Road, #Thriplow; DELAYS in both directions due to a reported road traffic collision.



Please approach with care and allow extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/XWMJ7E08dP — Cambs Travel News (@Cambs_Traffic) August 24, 2022

A Cambridgeshire County Council statement reads: "A505 Newmarket Road - delays in both directions due to a reported road traffic collision.

"Please approach with care and allow extra time for your journey."