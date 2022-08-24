News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
A505 delays after crash near Royston and M11

Will Durrant

Published: 10:26 AM August 24, 2022
Heavy traffic was reported on the A505 near Chrishall Grange shortly after 10am today (Wednesday, August 24)

Heavy traffic was reported on the A505 near Chrishall Grange shortly after 10am today (Wednesday, August 24) - Credit: Google Earth

Motorists face disruption on a main road on the Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire border due to a crash.

The incident took place on the A505 this morning (Wednesday, August 24) shortly after 10am.

Traffic is delayed in the Chrishall Grange area, between Royston and the M11 junction 10 at Duxford.

A Cambridgeshire County Council statement reads: "A505 Newmarket Road - delays in both directions due to a reported road traffic collision. 

"Please approach with care and allow extra time for your journey."

