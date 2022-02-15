Thousands of ‘cheap Belgian beer’ cans fall onto A1198 after lorry crash
- Credit: Richard Tremaine
Thousands of “cheap” beer cans filled the A1198 in south Cambridgeshire last night after a delivery lorry lost its load.
Police on scene in Bassingbourn-cum-Kneesworth on Monday (February 14) were forced to close the main stretch of road to clear up “the finest cheap beer”.
According to one resident, officers had to warn passers-by that the “removal of goods would be regarded as theft and he would nick anyone trying”.
They said: “A 'Whisky Galore' incident tonight when the load shifted on the foreign registered trailer.
“Many thousands of 8.5 per cent strength Belgian beer cans were piled deep at the entrance to Kneesworth House hospital grounds.
“Several local residents were attending to traffic management with the southbound roadway completely blocked.
“Other locals were sorely tempted to help clear the debris!
“No injury, fortunately, though serious harm would have been the fate had anyone been at the roadside.
“Local streams may find drunken fish in the morning and our Asian restaurant and Hoops pub may find beer sales down for a while!”