A10 Awareness Ride and Walk to take place this weekend

Volunteers clearing the overgrown path ahead of the A10 Awareness Ride and Walk - Credit: A10 Corridor Cycling Campaign

The A10 Awareness Ride is back for another year, and is now welcoming walkers to take part.

The free, family-friendly event is organised by the A10 Corridor Cycling Campaign, and this year will include both cycling and walking contingents.

Cambridgeshire County Cllr Susan van de Ven, who chairs the campaign, said: "We’re delighted to be able to come together again for this annual event and particularly delighted to welcome both walkers and cyclists.

"It’s obvious that our existing network of paths is extremely popular for both walking and cycling, whether for health, work or just fun. It must be said too that these are the most affordable ways of getting around the local area."

Departing from Trumpington Park and Ride at 10am on Sunday, the cycle ride will head to Phillimore Garden Centre in Melbourn for refreshments, then follow the dedicated off-road multi-use path. Marshals will be stationed at all junctions and crossing points.

The walking contingent will depart from Melbourn Hub at 10am and follow the multi-use path to Phillimore.

Terry Adams, a Royston resident who commutes to work in South Cambs, explained the reason behind the campaign. He said: "Our campaign for a safe connection between Royston and Melbourn continues.

"The huge popularity of paths along the A10 that have come into being in recent years shows that extending the route would bring instant benefit to many more people."

This year's event is co-sponsored by CamCycle, representing the Cambridge end of the A10 corridor, and is supported by both Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire councillors.

Campaign vice-chair and Meldreth parish councillor Adam Bostanci said: "The event will also be an opportunity to get familiar with the Greater Cambridge Partnership’s ‘Melbourn Greenway’ plan.

"Most notably, the long-held aspiration for a path and bridge connecting Melbourn and Royston would transform local travel patterns and opportunities.

"We’d like to thank everyone who’s been helping to trim back the path of brambles and overgrowth, or volunteered to help out as a marshal or with refreshments.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming families with young children once again."