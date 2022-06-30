Tractors take to the streets to raise money for hospital

More than 100 tractors visited 14 villages across South Cambs to raise funds for Addenbrooke's Hospital to purchase a new surgical robot.

The Cambridgeshire Vintage Tractor Club procession making its way through the streets of Meldreth - Credit: Clive Porter

The Cambridgeshire Vintage Tractor Club organised the event on Sunday, June 26. Club members brought friends and family along on trailers hauled behind the tractors to help collect donations.

Billy Campbell presents his 1937 EIA Major with Perkins Turbo engine - Credit: Clive Porter

Hundreds of onlookers turned out to view the procession. Starting in Caldecote, the convoy made its way through villages including Barrington, Meldreth and Bassingbourn, stopping at Wendy for a packed lunch.

A wide assortment of tractors were on display at the Cambridgeshire Vintage Tractor Club event - Credit: Clive Porter

The procession made its return via the Wimpoles and Longstowe to Bourn.

Chairman of the club, Ray Parcell, said that the crowds were very generous with their donations, and that while the final total is still being calculated, they have already topped £4,000.

Cambridgeshire Vintage Tractor Club's chairman Ray Parcell - Credit: Clive Porter

The money raised will help fund robotic surgery, which drastically reduces the risk of complications.

Charlie Whybrow Ferguson cooling down at the Cambridgeshire Vintage Tractor Club event - Credit: Clive Porter

Oliver Fordham with his 1953 Fordson Super Dexter tractor - Credit: Clive Porter

