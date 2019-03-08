Royston in Blue 2019 fundraising total announced

The total raised at this year's Royston in Blue fun run across Therfield Heath has been announced.

In the summer, 800 runners and walkers attended the Royston in Blue 5k event in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.

Committee member Judith Anderson said: "It was such a fantastic turnout. The event is sponsored by local businesses in the surrounding areas enabling all the entry fees and sponsor money to go directly to Teenage Cancer Trust."

The committee - made up of Judith, Tracey Coote, Clare Pilsworth, Yvonne Mackintosh, Wendy Dalton and Vanessa Stubs - is now pleased to confirm the total raised is £18,731.02.

Teenage Cancer Trust specialist staff are there to make sure young people with cancer don't face the disease alone and make sure that care and support is always designed specifically for them.

Go to www.teenagecancertrust.org for more information.