Five top tips for starting university from Citizens Advice

Moving to university can be daunting. Whether you’re a fresher, or heading into your final year - here’s five things you need to know.

1. Living in student halls

A tenancy agreement is a legal document, so make sure you understand the terms and conditions. You’ll normally need to pay a deposit against any damage or rent arrears. Rent is usually due at the start of term. If you owe rent at the end of the year, your university can stop you from receiving exam results or progressing to the next year until you’ve paid.

2. Renting privately

If you’re looking for somewhere to rent privately, the quickest way is to search online on a property search website. Don’t pay any money until you’ve seen the accommodation and, if possible, take someone with you. Don’t forget to ask if the rent includes bills, when you’ll have to pay and how long you can rent for. If you’re renting a room in a shared house, make sure the house is licensed.

3. Budgeting

Keep a spending diary and make a note of occasional purchases. Take a shopping list with you and don’t forget about student discounts! It may be useful to look at any subscriptions you have and decide which ones you actually need. Check the budgeting tool on the Citizens Advice website.

4. Borrowing money

If you’re thinking about borrowing money, there are things to consider before you do:

Make sure you shop around for the best deal. Look at the total amount you’ll have to pay back including any fees and interest.



Never borrow money on the spur of the moment. If you have a free overdraft, use this before other forms of credit and don’t commit to something you can’t pay back. Buy Now Pay Later may seem tempting but late or missed payments can incur fees and affect your credit rating.

5. Financial help

Most full-time students can get a tuition fee loan which don’t normally have to be paid back until you’ve left university and your income has reached a certain amount. Maintenance loans are means tested so you’ll get more if your household income is lower.

If you need support don’t be afraid to reach out for help. Contact your nearest Citizens Advice and speak to your Student Union for support.