Thriplow residents awarded New Year's Honours for efforts during pandemic

Dr Julia Thompson from Thriplow was awarded an OBE for her work at AstraZeneca during the pandemic - Credit: MedImmune Limited 2015

Two people from Thriplow who have played a significant role in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic have been recognised in the Queen's New Year's Honours.

Dr Julia Thompson, who is the executive director of biopharmaceutical development in AstraZeneca's research and development team, was awarded an OBE for her "outstanding" achievements in UK life sciences.

She said: "This award is a great honour and privilege. I am enormously proud of what AstraZeneca has done towards the pandemic response and I am glad that I have been able to contribute.

"As the leader of a clinical supply function, my work through the pandemic could not have been more purposeful, more acutely aligned to our mission of bringing innovative medicines and vaccines for COVID-19 to the patients we serve.

"I would like to thank my team, and the many colleagues, contractors and partners that we work with for their focus, expertise and hard work. Together so much is possible.”

Mene Pangalos, who is the executive vice-president of the biopharmaceuticals research and development team, said Julia's award was a "testament to her commitment and contribution to the global challenge we face".

Sir William Russell, also from Thriplow, received a knighthood for his work as Lord Mayor of the City of London from 2019 to 2021.

He received the accolade for his services to financial innovation, culture and wellbeing in the city of London, particularly during the pandemic.

According to the cabinet office, Sir William has an impressive record of achievement over 20 years, through his contributions to the development of financial technology.

He was also chair of the development board at the Royal Court Theatre for eight years, and was also a trustee of Prostate Cancer UK for eight years and chairman for three.

Sir William has also been a board member for Place2Be, delivering mental health services to young people for seven years, and is now deputy chairman.

His nomination said: "He has been a phenomenal champion for fundraising, now running at £8m a year and was co-chair of its 25th Anniversary Appeal in 2019 which raised £1m alone."