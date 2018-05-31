Video

Thriplow Daffodil Weekend cancelled due to coronavirus fears

Thriplow Daffodil Weekend has been cancelled due to coronavirus fears.

Organisers of the popular annual festival say a large proportion of their visitors fall in the high-risk groups and there would be significant risk in transmitting the virus.

The festival was due to take place on March 28 and 29.

A statement from chairman Paul Earnshaw said: "It is with very deep regret that we have taken the decision to cancel Thriplow Daffodil Weekend this year."

It then lists several 'compelling reasons', which include:-

- Close indoor contact is unavoidable (tea rooms, the church, coaches, minibuses etc) and this could give rise to a significant risk of transmission

- The demographic of visitors means there's a much larger proportion of people in high-risk groups

- Festival organisers do not want to run the risk of infecting anyone in the village

- It is likely that visitor numbers will be severely impacted as visitors consider the risks of attending public events

- Cancelling early limits the financial impact for the village, stallholders and others gearing up for the event

He added: "Obviously this is very disappointing and it was a very difficult decision to take.

"The pros and cons were debated at length by the Daffodil Committee and other key stakeholders, and while opinion was divided, we concluded that based on the balance of probabilities, we should cancel now rather than waiting for an official change in Government policy.

"We are now working hard to mitigate the impact of this decision which will be significant for stallholders, coach companies, ticket holders etc. many of whom have a long history of supporting Daffodil Weekend.

The Daffodil Weekend will return next year, with this year's nominated charities rolled over to next year. Over the last 51 years, the festival has raised over £500,000 for charities and community projects.

"I would like to thank everyone for the enormous amount of work they have already put in," said Mr Earnshow. "In the meantime, please look after yourselves and others and enjoy our wonderful display of daffodils."

The prime minister is set to chair an emergency Cobra meeting today to decide whether measures need to be introduced to delay the spread of coronavirus.

The meeting is expected to consider banning big events, closing schools and encourage home working.

- Are you considering cancelling your community event because of coronavirus? Email louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk