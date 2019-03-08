Thriplow Country Fair raises £60,000 for charity
PUBLISHED: 19:12 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:12 25 March 2019
Thriplow’s 51st Daffodil and Country Fair weekend has raised £60,000 for a number of charities after 14,000 people turned up for the event.
Entertainment included a Civil War reenactment, a classic car show and Morris Men, with a punch and judy show among things to do for children.
More than half a million daffodil bulbs were also planted for the show, including the villages own variety, Thriplow Gold.
Kerstin Rivett, press officer for the event said: “I am delighted with the results.
“It’s been a great two days, with lovely visitors, providing an equally lovely atmosphere.
“It’s the pleasurable simplicity of our weekend that really makes it all so charming.
“The bulk of the money raised will go to this year’s nominated charity, the Rosie Maternity Hospital, and the remainder distributed to other local charities who have applied for grants.”