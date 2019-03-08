Thriplow Country Fair raises £60,000 for charity

The 51st Thriplow Daffodil and Country Fair. Picture: Clive Porter Archant

Thriplow’s 51st Daffodil and Country Fair weekend has raised £60,000 for a number of charities after 14,000 people turned up for the event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 51st Thriplow Daffodil and Country Fair. Picture: Clive Porter The 51st Thriplow Daffodil and Country Fair. Picture: Clive Porter

Entertainment included a Civil War reenactment, a classic car show and Morris Men, with a punch and judy show among things to do for children.

More than half a million daffodil bulbs were also planted for the show, including the villages own variety, Thriplow Gold.

Kerstin Rivett, press officer for the event said: “I am delighted with the results.

“It’s been a great two days, with lovely visitors, providing an equally lovely atmosphere.

The 51st Thriplow Daffodil and Country Fair. Picture: Clive Porter The 51st Thriplow Daffodil and Country Fair. Picture: Clive Porter

“It’s the pleasurable simplicity of our weekend that really makes it all so charming.

“The bulk of the money raised will go to this year’s nominated charity, the Rosie Maternity Hospital, and the remainder distributed to other local charities who have applied for grants.”

The 51st Thriplow Daffodil and Country Fair. Picture: Clive Porter The 51st Thriplow Daffodil and Country Fair. Picture: Clive Porter

The 51st Thriplow Daffodil and Country Fair. Picture: Clive Porter The 51st Thriplow Daffodil and Country Fair. Picture: Clive Porter

The 51st Thriplow Daffodil and Country Fair. Picture: Clive Porter The 51st Thriplow Daffodil and Country Fair. Picture: Clive Porter

The 51st Thriplow Daffodil and Country Fair. Picture: Clive Porter The 51st Thriplow Daffodil and Country Fair. Picture: Clive Porter

The 51st Thriplow Daffodil and Country Fair. Picture: Clive Porter The 51st Thriplow Daffodil and Country Fair. Picture: Clive Porter

The 51st Thriplow Daffodil and Country Fair. Picture: Clive Porter The 51st Thriplow Daffodil and Country Fair. Picture: Clive Porter