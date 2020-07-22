Advanced search

Changes in Thriplow and Heathfield due to Community Governance Review

PUBLISHED: 14:27 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:33 22 July 2020

The village of Thriplow (pictured) will no longer be represented as Thriplow Parish, but instead the Parish of Thriplow and Heathfield.

The number of councillors representing Thriplow ward is changing – along with the name of the parish itself – as a result of a Community Governance Review.

The parish council requested the South Cambridgeshire District Council-led review and, on Tuesday last week, it was agreed to change ward representation to five councillors for Thriplow village ward and to four for Heathfield ward from the next scheduled election in May 2022 – previously it was seven and two respectively.

The council also wanted the name of the parish reviewed to better reflect the area’s two communities, and SCDC agreed to the change with immediate effect. What was formerly Thriplow Parish is now the Parish of Thriplow and Heathfield.

In total, 55 respondents submitted views on the parish name.

The majority agreed with the proposed name - 38 agreed and 17 disagreed.

For more on the parish council, see thriplow.org.uk

