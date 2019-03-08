Three Tuns relaunched as community pub in Guilden Morden

The grand reopening of The Three Tuns in Guilden Morden. Picture: Greg Butterworth Archant

The Three Tuns in Guilden Morden has officially been relaunched as a community pub, and the grand re-opening was attended by more than 500 people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pub's relaunch comes after a long fight by campaigners to get the pub reopened - and after more than 260 people bought shares in the venture and money was raised, it was finally made possible.

READ MORE: Guilden Morden pub to open its doors after new tenants move in

South Cambs MP Heidi Allen and county councillor Sebastian Kindersley cut the ribbon, as a restored Battle of Britain Hurricane plane flew overhead piloted by pub supporter 'Kirk' Kirkpatrick.

You may also want to watch:

Landlady Megan Fiskey told the Crow: "It was incredible - and very overwhelming to have all the support for this project from the community.

"We only moved to the area in May and we already feel like we've lived here for years.

READ MORE: Community purchases Guilden Morden pub after five-year battle

"We are going to mark the event each year with an annual day for people to come together."

This week the pub held its first 'Tuns Talk' and launched a new menu.

For more information go to www.thethreetunsguilden.co.uk or search The Three Tuns, Guilden Morden on Facebook.