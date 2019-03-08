Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Three Tuns relaunched as community pub in Guilden Morden

PUBLISHED: 07:01 07 August 2019

The grand reopening of The Three Tuns in Guilden Morden. Picture: Greg Butterworth

The grand reopening of The Three Tuns in Guilden Morden. Picture: Greg Butterworth

Archant

The Three Tuns in Guilden Morden has officially been relaunched as a community pub, and the grand re-opening was attended by more than 500 people.

The pub's relaunch comes after a long fight by campaigners to get the pub reopened - and after more than 260 people bought shares in the venture and money was raised, it was finally made possible.

READ MORE: Guilden Morden pub to open its doors after new tenants move in

South Cambs MP Heidi Allen and county councillor Sebastian Kindersley cut the ribbon, as a restored Battle of Britain Hurricane plane flew overhead piloted by pub supporter 'Kirk' Kirkpatrick.

You may also want to watch:

Landlady Megan Fiskey told the Crow: "It was incredible - and very overwhelming to have all the support for this project from the community.

"We only moved to the area in May and we already feel like we've lived here for years.

READ MORE: Community purchases Guilden Morden pub after five-year battle

"We are going to mark the event each year with an annual day for people to come together."

This week the pub held its first 'Tuns Talk' and launched a new menu.

For more information go to www.thethreetunsguilden.co.uk or search The Three Tuns, Guilden Morden on Facebook.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Missing hospital patient Peter Atkins found in Royston

Fifty-year-old man arrested after Chatteris assaults. Picture: ARCHANT

Royston pervert spared jail after snare by paedophile hunter

Larry Shannon was sentenced today at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: Google Street View

More than 45 firefighters called to 20-acre crop blaze in Chrishall Grange

Crews from Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Essex and Suffolk are attending a 20-acre crop fire in Chrishall Grange. Picture: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

5,000 people turn out for Royston Kite Festival 2019

Royston Kite Festival 2019 at Therfield Heath. Picture: Neil Heywood

Suspect who ‘elbowed man in head’ got off at Welwyn North station

Police would like to speak to the man pictured. Picture: BTP.

Most Read

Missing hospital patient Peter Atkins found in Royston

Fifty-year-old man arrested after Chatteris assaults. Picture: ARCHANT

Royston pervert spared jail after snare by paedophile hunter

Larry Shannon was sentenced today at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: Google Street View

More than 45 firefighters called to 20-acre crop blaze in Chrishall Grange

Crews from Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Essex and Suffolk are attending a 20-acre crop fire in Chrishall Grange. Picture: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

5,000 people turn out for Royston Kite Festival 2019

Royston Kite Festival 2019 at Therfield Heath. Picture: Neil Heywood

Suspect who ‘elbowed man in head’ got off at Welwyn North station

Police would like to speak to the man pictured. Picture: BTP.

Latest from the Royston Crow

Three Tuns relaunched as community pub in Guilden Morden

The grand reopening of The Three Tuns in Guilden Morden. Picture: Greg Butterworth

Former wheelchair user first to cross hospice Starlight Walk finish line

Hannah Goodwin, who had been a wheelchair user for 10 years, and partner Rory Ward were first to finish Garden House Hospice Care's Starlight Walk. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Signalling fault causes disruption to trains between Hitchin and Cambridge

Signalling fault set to cause disruption to services running through Letchoworth and Baldock. Picture: Great Northern.

Royston mum to take on charity car rally in Darth Vader-mobile

Trevor Mudd and Sam Hanks are taking on the Pavestone Rally in their Darth Vader-mobile. Picture: Antonia Gietzen/Cloud Nine PR & Marketing

Suspect who ‘elbowed man in head’ got off at Welwyn North station

Police would like to speak to the man pictured. Picture: BTP.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists