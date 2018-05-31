Guilden Morden's Three Tuns brings home two CAMRA awards

Representing CAMRA Huntingdon, Keith Rowland presented The Three Tuns' tenants Megan and Peter with the award for Most Improved Rural Pub of the Year 2019. Picture: Guilden Morden Community Pub Limited Archant

A Guilden Morden pub has received two awards at the Booze on the Ouse Festival, courtesy of CAMRA.

Community-owned The Three Tuns, which has been open for five months, took home the awards for Most Improved Rural Pub of the Year 2019 and Pub Champion, voted for by the general public and CAMRA committee members.

CAMRA is a St Albans-based organisation with over 200,000 members across the UK that promotes quality real ale and cider, with a vision to have thriving pubs in every community.

Representing CAMRA Huntingdon, Keith Rowland said: "Reopening a pub that had been closed for six years stirs emotions in CAMRA members.

"The effort and risk of the fundraising, the hard work of the renovations and the wonderful business that Peter and Megan have built there are an inspiration to other communities that have lost their local, and should be recognised.

"It is essential that people keep enjoying and supporting their pubs or we will lose part of our culture and the heart of our villages."

Chairman of Guilden Morden Community Pub Limited, John Harrison, said: "We are very proud to receive these awards and hope they will be the first of many more to come.

"To see the pub thriving and busy and being used by all the community, for parent and toddler groups, craft mornings, dog-walking meet-ups and educational chats is fantastic.

"The quality of the food and drink and the warm welcome that our tenants, Megan and Peter, offer has really placed our community-owned village pub on the map."

Keith presented the shareholders of Guilden Morden Community Pub - the owners of The Three Tuns - the certificate for Pub Champion at the AGM meeting at the village hall.

He also presented Megan and Peter with the Most Improved Rural Pub of the Year 2019 certificate later that evening in the pub.

The pub held its grand re-opening as a community pub in August this year, with more than 500 people attending.

More than 260 people bought shares in the venture to make the re-opening of the pub possible.

For more information, go to www.thethreetunsguilden.co. uk.