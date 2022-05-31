News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Therfield school children vote on new trampoline for local park

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 5:10 PM May 31, 2022
Charlotte Oram with 4 members of the school council who selected the trampoline for the play park

Charlotte Oram with 4 members of the school council who selected the trampoline for the play park - Credit: Therfield School

Therfield Play Park has gotten a new ground level trampoline installed as per the suggestion of local school children. 

Therfield Parish Council approached Therfield School to allow the children to choose what new piece of equipment would be added to the park. 

Therfield school children playing on the parks new trampoline

Therfield school children playing on the parks new trampoline - Credit: Therfield school

The children voted for a trampoline to be added to the park, with one of the main reasons given being that it would be accessible for all children to use. 

William Hamilton, aged nine, said “I vote for the trampoline because less people have a trampoline at home and it costs a lot to go to a trampoline park.”  

Therfield school children playing on the parks new trampoline

Therfield school children playing on the parks new trampoline - Credit: Therfield school

Marlon, aged five, “Everyone can use the trampoline, whether you’re in a wheelchair or old or young – it’s for everyone.” 

Head teacher, Tara McGovern, said: “What a treat for the whole school to watch the grand unveiling of the trampoline. We really appreciate the parish council involving our children in the decision making process.” 

Therfield school children playing on the parks new trampoline

Therfield school children playing on the parks new trampoline - Credit: Therfield school


Therfield News

Don't Miss

Mims Davies said Chancellor Rishi Sunak (pictured) is "agile" enough to navigate Britain through a cost-of-living crisis

Cost of Living

Every household in the UK to get £400 to help with rising energy bills

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
MP Sir Oliver Heald visited Precision for Medicine in Orchard Road, Royston

MP visits Royston lab to learn about local success story

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Police believe they have found the body of 71-year-old Raymond, from the Anstey area of Hertfordshire

Missing People

Police find body in search for missing 71-year-old Raymond

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivers his one-year Spending Review in the House of Common

Cost of Living

Explained: What the cost of living support package means for you

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon