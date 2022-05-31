Therfield school children vote on new trampoline for local park

Charlotte Oram with 4 members of the school council who selected the trampoline for the play park - Credit: Therfield School

Therfield Play Park has gotten a new ground level trampoline installed as per the suggestion of local school children.

Therfield Parish Council approached Therfield School to allow the children to choose what new piece of equipment would be added to the park.

Therfield school children playing on the parks new trampoline - Credit: Therfield school

The children voted for a trampoline to be added to the park, with one of the main reasons given being that it would be accessible for all children to use.

William Hamilton, aged nine, said “I vote for the trampoline because less people have a trampoline at home and it costs a lot to go to a trampoline park.”

Therfield school children playing on the parks new trampoline - Credit: Therfield school

Marlon, aged five, “Everyone can use the trampoline, whether you’re in a wheelchair or old or young – it’s for everyone.”

Head teacher, Tara McGovern, said: “What a treat for the whole school to watch the grand unveiling of the trampoline. We really appreciate the parish council involving our children in the decision making process.”

Therfield school children playing on the parks new trampoline - Credit: Therfield school



