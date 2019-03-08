Therfield pupils visit Age UK club members in Royston

Therfield First School's visit to Age UK Hertfordshire�s 10 to 3 Club in Royston. Picture: Therfield First School Archant

Pupils at Therfield First School have visited Age UK Hertfordshire’s 10 to 3 Club in Royston.

The weekly club is an initiative that gives its members, typically aged between 80 and 100 years old, a permanent space each week to socialise and make friends as part of a continued effort to prevent loneliness amongst the elderly.

Therfield's Year Four pupils saw them perform a rendition of Lord of the Dance, which everyone got involved with, as well as a hotly contested game of card bingo.

Each session plays host to unique activities – previous visits have included a gigantic game of snakes and ladders.

The partnership is also educational, with children hearing first-hand accounts of British history through the conversation and relationships they build with the club's members.

Tara McGovern, headteacher of Therfield First School, said: “Our children thoroughly enjoy conversations with their new friends.

“It's a joy to listen to them swap stories about their favourite childhood games and food. Activities such as these are very mutually beneficial. Our children couldn't believe the stories they heard about food rationing during the war.

“The visits are one of the biggest highlights for our children. They look forward to the sessions and are proud of their new friendships and were particularly excited to hear that one of the members was about to turn 100.”

The visits began last year after Katie Efford, supervisor of the 10 to 3 Club, read in the Crow's about Therfield pupils playing board games with elderly members of the village. This spurred Katie to reach out to Tara to propose the partnership.

10 to 3 club members thoroughly enjoy the visits and believe they're good for their health. 92-year-old Kalm Peachy said they feel “rejuvenated” when the children go along.

Don Anderson, aged 90, said: “It is really nice to have the children at the club. I am partially sighted, and it is lovely to hear them sing and laugh.”

“It's so nice to have the school children visit our club,” said supervisor Katie.

“Some of the members have very little contact with children so it's delightful that they get the chance here.

“It definitely puts a smile on everyone's faces.”

