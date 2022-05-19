News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Therfield pub celebrates lockdown heroes

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:24 PM May 19, 2022
Lockdown heroes were celebrated in an award ceremony at The Fox and Duck in Therfield

The Fox and Duck pub in Therfield held an awards ceremony celebrating Hertfordshire's unsung lockdown heroes.

The Fox and Duck landlord Ivan Titmuss with Spencer Bullard, managing partner at Abode Town & Country

More than 60 people attended the event earlier this month, and finalists were treated to a free meal for two and prosecco.

The finalists were all people who went above and beyond to help others during the pandemic, including teachers, caring neighbours, nurses and shopkeepers.

Founder of Abode Town & Country Jim Bullard with The Fox and Duck landlord Ivan Titmuss

The event was run in conjunction with Abode Town & Country estate agents in Royston.

Landlord Ivan Titmuss said: “We are delighted to join forces with Abode Town & Country who we would also like to thank for generously sharing the cost of our Unsung Lockdown Heroes evening.

“It was the perfect opportunity for people to give something back to those who have helped make a difference in any way whilst our ‘normal’ way of life has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.”

