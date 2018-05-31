Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens urge public to take litter home

Conservators of Therfield Heath are urging visitors to take their litter home with them after collecting rubbish from the heath at the weekend. Picture: Ben Harrop Archant

The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens are urging the public to take their litter home with them following an increase in visitor numbers.

In the warm weather, high numbers of visitors are using the heath for exercise and socially distanced activities.

Conservators chair Clare Swarbrick said: “Bins were emptied four times more than normal and we can’t keep up! We’re so lucky to have the heath at this difficult time and we are really grateful for all the volunteers and visitors who are clearing up rubbish and taking it home with them.”

Fellow conservator Ben Harrop collected the rubbish on Saturday evening, and is reviewing waste management across the site – with taking litter home seen as a simpler solution than more or bigger bins.

In hot, dry weather risk of fire is another concern, and conservators ask visitors not to use disposable barbecues or anything else which poses a fire risk.