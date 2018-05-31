Advanced search

Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens urge public to take litter home

PUBLISHED: 07:01 03 June 2020

Conservators of Therfield Heath are urging visitors to take their litter home with them after collecting rubbish from the heath at the weekend. Picture: Ben Harrop

Conservators of Therfield Heath are urging visitors to take their litter home with them after collecting rubbish from the heath at the weekend. Picture: Ben Harrop

Archant

The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens are urging the public to take their litter home with them following an increase in visitor numbers.

In the warm weather, high numbers of visitors are using the heath for exercise and socially distanced activities.

You may also want to watch:

Conservators chair Clare Swarbrick said: “Bins were emptied four times more than normal and we can’t keep up! We’re so lucky to have the heath at this difficult time and we are really grateful for all the volunteers and visitors who are clearing up rubbish and taking it home with them.”

Fellow conservator Ben Harrop collected the rubbish on Saturday evening, and is reviewing waste management across the site – with taking litter home seen as a simpler solution than more or bigger bins.

In hot, dry weather risk of fire is another concern, and conservators ask visitors not to use disposable barbecues or anything else which poses a fire risk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Spirit of ‘that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind’ captured in Royal Papworth Hospital video

“We cannot put into words just how grateful we are,

South Cambridgeshire council leader ‘dismayed’ at crowds gathering despite coronavirus

South Cambs Council leader Bridget Smith has urged residents not to gather in large crowds and to maintain social distancing during the easing of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Archant

North Hertfordshire’s struggling businesses boosted by latest grant scheme

A deserted Hitchin during lockdown. Picture: Allan J Millard

More than 90 per cent of Hertfordshire primary schools reopen for more pupils

The majority of Herts schools reopened for more pupils this morning. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

New build homes in Meldreth, near Cambridge: a marriage of luxurious country living and the hustle and bustle of city life

Sycamore View in Meldreth is a stunning new build housing development offering two, three and four bedroom houses. Image: Domovo Homes

Most Read

Spirit of ‘that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind’ captured in Royal Papworth Hospital video

“We cannot put into words just how grateful we are,

South Cambridgeshire council leader ‘dismayed’ at crowds gathering despite coronavirus

South Cambs Council leader Bridget Smith has urged residents not to gather in large crowds and to maintain social distancing during the easing of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Archant

North Hertfordshire’s struggling businesses boosted by latest grant scheme

A deserted Hitchin during lockdown. Picture: Allan J Millard

More than 90 per cent of Hertfordshire primary schools reopen for more pupils

The majority of Herts schools reopened for more pupils this morning. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

New build homes in Meldreth, near Cambridge: a marriage of luxurious country living and the hustle and bustle of city life

Sycamore View in Meldreth is a stunning new build housing development offering two, three and four bedroom houses. Image: Domovo Homes

Latest from the Royston Crow

Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens urge public to take litter home

Conservators of Therfield Heath are urging visitors to take their litter home with them after collecting rubbish from the heath at the weekend. Picture: Ben Harrop

South Cambridgeshire council leader ‘dismayed’ at crowds gathering despite coronavirus

South Cambs Council leader Bridget Smith has urged residents not to gather in large crowds and to maintain social distancing during the easing of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Archant

Spirit of ‘that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind’ captured in Royal Papworth Hospital video

“We cannot put into words just how grateful we are,

Key workers make up more than a third of the workforce in North Hertfordshire

North Hertfordshire was home to 23,000 key workers in 2019. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Coronavirus: Bookies reveal ‘brisk trade’ as British racing returns

Jockey Paul Mulrennan wears a face covering at Newcastle Racecourse at Newcastle Racecourse on Monday
Drive 24