Neighbours work together to restore common at Therfield Heath

Neighbours living near Therfield Heath gave their time over the weekend to help restore the heath’s Sun Hill Common.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The area at the top of Briary Hill and Sun Hill, now an asset of community value, had been neglected for several years but is being renovated as part of a joint management plan between the Conservators of Therfield Heath and residents.

You may also want to watch:

A team of grass cutters from John O’Conner Grounds Maintenance also volunteered to cut the grass so the area can be used for recreation and conservation, and cut back all of the grass last week.

Over the weekend, residents armed with rakes and wheelbarrows then cleared the cut grass and formed a heap of green waste, which will be removed by the John O’Conner team and taken to a composting site to generate green energy.

Anyone interested in the project can get in touch at sunhillcommon@btinternet.com