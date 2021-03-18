Published: 1:50 PM March 18, 2021

The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens are hosting a public meeting over Zoom this evening. - Credit: Archant

The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens are hosting a public meeting via Zoom this evening, with attendees invited to send questions to the virtual panel.

The meeting's agenda includes an update from the conservators - on priorities, finances and heath maintenance - audience questions and next steps.

Attendees must register for the meeting in advance here , and then meeting login details will be sent.

You need to supply your name and email address to register. There is also the opportunity to send the conservators a short question ahead of the 7pm start.

The Conservators said: "If you think of a question later then you can email it to the clerk (clerk@therfieldheath.org.uk ) and we will try to include it. Regrettably, there may not be time to answer all questions during the meeting."

"If you haven’t used Zoom before, you don’t need an account to join this meeting; you can access Zoom via the link provided either through your web browser or by downloading the app when prompted. You can do this in advance of the meeting or just before we start at 7pm.

"We look forward to engaging with you and to receiving your questions and comments. Conservators will be seeking to arrange a further public meeting in the summer and this will be advertised on Facebook and via our website."



