Royston mayor helps volunteers on Therfield Heath litter-pick
PUBLISHED: 11:59 08 November 2020
The Friends of Therfield Heath and Greens were praised by the mayor of Royston for their work keeping the heath clean and tidy.
In total, 24 volunteers went along to collect rubbish at the litter-pick – including four members of the Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens.
The team was led by David Bubbins and was assisted by mayor Rob Inwood, who said: “It was a great morning and I just want to make Royston the best it can be and help get the message across to keep the heath tidy.”
On finishing their picking zone, each volunteer got a free hot drink from The Heath Café.
Clare Swarbrick, chair of the conservators, said: “It was great to see so many of our community having fun, and as a small charity we are very grateful for the support of the Friends in helping keep the heath tidy and safe.”
The group hopes to hold another litter-picking event on Sunday, December 6.
