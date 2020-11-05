Advanced search

Royston mayor helps volunteers on Therfield Heath litter-pick

PUBLISHED: 11:59 08 November 2020

Megan Harrop at the Therfield Heath litter pick. Picture: Clare Swarbrick

Megan Harrop at the Therfield Heath litter pick. Picture: Clare Swarbrick

Archant

The Friends of Therfield Heath and Greens were praised by the mayor of Royston for their work keeping the heath clean and tidy.

Colin Smith with other volunteers at the Therfield Heath litter pick. Picture: Clare SwarbrickColin Smith with other volunteers at the Therfield Heath litter pick. Picture: Clare Swarbrick

The Friends of Therfield Heath and Greens were praised by the mayor of Royston for their work keeping the heath clean and tidy.

In total, 24 volunteers went along to collect rubbish at the litter-pick – including four members of the Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens.

Royston Mayor Rob Inwood attended the Therfield Heath litter pick. Picture: Ray MundenRoyston Mayor Rob Inwood attended the Therfield Heath litter pick. Picture: Ray Munden

The team was led by David Bubbins and was assisted by mayor Rob Inwood, who said: “It was a great morning and I just want to make Royston the best it can be and help get the message across to keep the heath tidy.”

On finishing their picking zone, each volunteer got a free hot drink from The Heath Café.

Daniel helping out at a previous Therfield Heath litter pick. Picture: SuppliedDaniel helping out at a previous Therfield Heath litter pick. Picture: Supplied

Clare Swarbrick, chair of the conservators, said: “It was great to see so many of our community having fun, and as a small charity we are very grateful for the support of the Friends in helping keep the heath tidy and safe.”

The group hopes to hold another litter-picking event on Sunday, December 6.

Dave Bubbins from the Friends of Therfield Heath and Greens attended the litter pick alongside Royston Mayor Rob Inwood. Picture: SuppliedDave Bubbins from the Friends of Therfield Heath and Greens attended the litter pick alongside Royston Mayor Rob Inwood. Picture: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Trial date set as Ian Stewart pleads not guilty to murder of wife Diane

Ian Stewart is accused of murdering his wife Diane in 2010. Picture: Herts police

42 revellers hit with £100 ‘hang-over’ bill as police bring five illegal house parties to an end

Assistant Chief Constable, Vicki Evans. She previously held the role of temporary ACC at Dyfed-Powys Police, before joining Cambridgeshire police in May 2020. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Visitors can chat with residents through Perspex screen at Melbourn care home

The new visiting room at Melbourn Springs care home in Royston.

Fire crews attend Royston crash

Fire crews attended a crash in Royston.

What are police force’s priorities for Royston?

Royston police officers and PCSOs have been setting policing priorities for the next three months. Picture: Herts police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Trial date set as Ian Stewart pleads not guilty to murder of wife Diane

Ian Stewart is accused of murdering his wife Diane in 2010. Picture: Herts police

42 revellers hit with £100 ‘hang-over’ bill as police bring five illegal house parties to an end

Assistant Chief Constable, Vicki Evans. She previously held the role of temporary ACC at Dyfed-Powys Police, before joining Cambridgeshire police in May 2020. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Visitors can chat with residents through Perspex screen at Melbourn care home

The new visiting room at Melbourn Springs care home in Royston.

Fire crews attend Royston crash

Fire crews attended a crash in Royston.

What are police force’s priorities for Royston?

Royston police officers and PCSOs have been setting policing priorities for the next three months. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Royston Crow

Royston mayor helps volunteers on Therfield Heath litter-pick

Megan Harrop at the Therfield Heath litter pick. Picture: Clare Swarbrick

Shops and schools most common places to contract COVID-19 in Hertfordshire

The majority of COVID-19 infections in Hertfordshire were contracted in schools and shops, the latest data shows. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Unfamiliar at Home embarks on online tour

Live from their home, the intimate ‘Unfamiliar at Home’ tours online this November - including via the Cambridge Junction. Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Guides yarnbomb village with poppies ahead of Remembrance Day

Guide, Ella Hughes, 12, has been working hard making yarn poppies for the displays around Orwell.

Why a career in social care is so rewarding and worthwhile

A BETTER FUTURE: Nursing and social care careers are demanding but worthwhile Picture: contributed