Candidates set for Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens 2020 election

Two candidates have put themselves forward for the Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens election next week.

The vote to elect a conservator will be held at the group's AGM, which starts at 7.05pm on Wednesday, February 19, at the junior site of King James Academy Royston - formerly Greneway Middle School.

This Special Drainage District of Royston representative position is decided by residents of the SDD - which is the boundary of the old urban district of Royston as it was in 1888, when the act establishing the heath and conservators was passed by parliament.

John Davison is standing for re-election to the conservators, while Clare Swarbrick is standing for the first time.

Ben Harrop has been nominated as the stintholder representative, and as there were no other nominations there will be no election for this post.

To be eligible to vote, you must live in the Special Drainage District and be registered to vote in government elections.

Three conservators are elected by SDD residents and three by stintholders. Additional conservators are the Rector of Therfield and the Lord of the Manor.

The elected conservators serve for three years and retire by rotation.

See Thursday's Crow for more on the candidates.