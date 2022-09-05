Application refused for borehole kiosks on Therfield Heath

Proposed works to boreholes on Therfield Heath will not go ahead after the application was refused by the Planning Inspectorate.

For more than 10 years Affinity Water Ltd (AWL) has been attempting to change the current layout of the covers to the boreholes on Lankester Hill, which supply water to the residents of Royston.

The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens, who have long been campaigning against the proposals, have welcomed the decision - and said they are grateful for the community's widespread support.

A statement from the Conservators said: "From the outset the Conservators' goal has been to work with AWL on achieving a private secure compound for the boreholes and pumping station if they were to remain in their current location.

"Everyone including the Conservators recognises the value to the neighbourhood of secure water supply, and in every discussion this was about how that would be achieved - not if it should be achieved."

Affinity Water's latest plan, which was submitted in September 2021, was for two borehole kiosks and raised earthworks, and has now been rejected by the Planning Inspector.

The Conservators said: "While the Planning Inspector did not green light a section 16 application of a secure closed compound along with a suitable alternative piece of land to add to the Heath, the Conservators will restart discussions with AWL about their future plans as this option is still open to them.

"AWL and the investments it makes are heavily constrained and scrutinised by the regulator over multi-year cycles.

"The Conservators will now offer AWL every assistance in working within the regulator's frameworks to move forward with a private secure compound if water abstraction at the site is to continue in the longer term."

A statement from Affinity Water said: “Affinity Water are reviewing the technical options to explore a way forward for the borehole planning application at Therfield Heath.

"We are mindful of public opinion and we will endeavour to find a solution that is sympathetic to the local environment. No decision has been made yet.”