Bins sealed shut and rat cull halted on Therfield Heath

Published: 3:29 PM May 11, 2021

Bins have been sealed up in an attempt to reduce the rats food supply on Therfield Heath. - Credit: Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens / Ben Harrop

The bins at Therfield Heath car park opposite Royston McDonald's have been sealed shut, to help rid the area of rats.

Measures to exterminate a colony of rats around the car park began last month, authorised by the Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens.

The Conservators were ordered by North Herts District Council to rid the heath car park area opposite Royston McDonald's of ""well over 100" rodents under the Pest Act 1949, because of the risk to humans from the infestation.

Bromadiolone poison was being placed into secure bait boxes within the litter bins' bases.

Conservator Ben Harrop said on Facebook on Saturday: "Poisoning of the rat infestation at the New Road Car Park on Therfield Heath has stopped temporarily.

"All poison has been removed from the base of each bin. The bins have been sealed up in an attempt to reduce the rats food supply. Please take you litter home with you, please do not discard any food in the car park."