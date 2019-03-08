Advanced search

'You've got to spread happiness' - Therfield pupils deliver biscuits to village homes

PUBLISHED: 06:59 04 November 2019

Therfield First School pupils' Gift of Giving project. Picture: Therfield First School

Archant

Pupils at Therfield First School have taken part in their annual Gift of Giving project.

All 50 pupils in school joined together to make and bake more than 500 lemon shortbread biscuits for the school's annual harvest tradition.

Once cooled, the biscuits were put into celephane bags and personalised with tags and purple ribbon to match the schools colour. The following day, all pupils helped to deliver the shortbread goodies to more than 150 houses in the village.

Parents helped by donating the ingredients for the biscuits and came in at various times throughout the two-day project to help bake, bag-and-tag and deliver the cakes.

The bags looked "beautiful" and children carried them with pride to the eagerly awaiting neighbours.

Not all residents were in but how lucky were they to come back home to see a goody bag waiting on their doorstep?

For those residents that were in, they were greeted with cheery voices saying "Happy Harvest".

"Many residents tried to give the children something in return but this was purely our Gift of Giving. Our children gain so much personal growth from spreading kindness and positive to others," said headteacher, Tara McGovern.

The project was started five years when Mrs McGovern, joined the school.

"The aim was to spread positivity around the village and for the children to experience the wonderful gift of giving. Some residents rarely have visitors; how lovely to answer the door to young children bearing gift of biscuits. The school dedicates lots of time to improving the wellbeing of its pupils and to that of the village community."

As always, the project was met with overwhelming response from the villagers - comments included "Wow, what a special treat and wonderful idea", "this is the nicest thing that has happened to me in a very long time" and "the biscuits looked and tasted scrummy".

On the day of delivering the bags of biscuits, children came to school dressed as fisherman, farmers, fruits, vegetables and farm animals, to be served a special harvest breakfast provided by the staff.

Mrs McGovern said: "Money raised from the breakfast will be used to buy essential items for the Royston Foodbank."

Ben Ellis, aged eight, said: "I liked making the people happy. When they are happy - I am happy. You've got to spread the happiness to be happy."

Teacher Mrs O'Brien said: "It was great to see all the children so involved, happy and enthusiastic."

