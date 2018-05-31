Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens 2020 election: John Davison

John Davison has explained in his own words why those eligible to vote should choose him in the Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens 2020 election on February 19.

In the three years I have served as conservator, I've done my very best to protect and develop Therfield Heath, with all its sports and facilities, for the benefit of everyone that uses it.

I'm retired and able to give my time willingly. Over the last three years, there have been long periods where I have worked more than 10 hours a week on conservator business.

I've done much of the legwork for the conservators to enable them to make effective collective decisions.

My projects include car park charging - my recommendation was not to charge - entrance widening, introducing professional operational policies and financial reporting, representing conservators in the development of the NHDC Heath Mitigation strategy, re-negotiating leases, and - with Colin Smith - liaising with all sports clubs and groups that use the heath.

The skills and experience I bring from my professional experience as a civil engineer, town councillor and conservator have been, and will continue to be, valuable to the heath and everyone that uses it.

I also have close contacts and working relationships with elected members and officers in the district and county councils.

Conservators' workload will increase in the coming years. Pressures on the heath are growing with the increase in the population in and around Royston and more and more people using the heath.

Working with Natural England, we are commissioning external consultants to develop a Management Plan for Therfield Heath for the coming decades.

To implement the plan the conservators will need to be innovative and work closely with all stakeholders, including all the groups of people that use the heath, to maintain the unique chalk grassland habitat, the playing fields and open spaces for the enjoyment of everyone.

If I am elected, I commit to continue to work with energy and passion to benefit Royston and everyone that uses and enjoys the heath.

Contrary to rumour, the heath's carparks remain free of charge, the consultation process to update byelaws is agreed but the byelaws to be proposed are not, and there are no plans to charge private dog walkers!

I will be grateful for your support.