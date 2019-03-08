Therfield youngsters enjoy outing to mark end of pre-school year
PUBLISHED: 12:03 20 July 2019
Therfield Village Pre-School enjoyed a summer day at the beach at Bury Lane Fun Barn.
The annual summer outing on Tuesday last week saw parents join their children and pre-school staff for a day, building some final memories with those leaving the school and celebrating the year they've had together.
The youngsters took full advantage of the fun barn and beach facilities a the site off the A10 near Melbourn, where the group then enjoyed picnics in the glorious sunshine.
Therfield pre-school's Tina Downing told the Crow: "The children absolutely loved it - they spent the day making sand cakes, digging with spades and using the scales to weigh out sand.
"Some of the children were very brave and went rock-climbing... maybe a little too brave!"
In previous years, the pre-school has taken the children fun outings - including strawberry picking - to commemorate the end of the school year.
She added that trying to top the success of this year's summer outing would be quite a difficult feat.