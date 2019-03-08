Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Therfield youngsters enjoy outing to mark end of pre-school year

PUBLISHED: 12:03 20 July 2019

Therfield youngsters at Bury Lane. Picture: Therfield Village Pre-School

Therfield youngsters at Bury Lane. Picture: Therfield Village Pre-School

Therfield Village Pre-School enjoyed a summer day at the beach at Bury Lane Fun Barn.

Therfield youngsters at Bury Lane. Picture: Therfield Village Pre-SchoolTherfield youngsters at Bury Lane. Picture: Therfield Village Pre-School

The annual summer outing on Tuesday last week saw parents join their children and pre-school staff for a day, building some final memories with those leaving the school and celebrating the year they've had together.

The youngsters took full advantage of the fun barn and beach facilities a the site off the A10 near Melbourn, where the group then enjoyed picnics in the glorious sunshine.

You may also want to watch:

Therfield pre-school's Tina Downing told the Crow: "The children absolutely loved it - they spent the day making sand cakes, digging with spades and using the scales to weigh out sand.

Therfield youngsters at Bury Lane. Picture: Therfield Village Pre-SchoolTherfield youngsters at Bury Lane. Picture: Therfield Village Pre-School

"Some of the children were very brave and went rock-climbing... maybe a little too brave!"

In previous years, the pre-school has taken the children fun outings - including strawberry picking - to commemorate the end of the school year.

She added that trying to top the success of this year's summer outing would be quite a difficult feat.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman dies in A10 crash near Reed

A woman has died in a crash near Reed on Sunday. Picture: Archant

Three people taken to hospital after A505 crash

There was a crash between Baldock and Royston yesterday evening

Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after A10 crash near Reed

Mohammad Ahmed has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash on the A10 near Reed

Royston sister of murdered Lee Pomeroy says vicious killer should die in prison

Lee Pomeroy was murdered on a train in January this year. Picture: BTP

Driver in critical condition after two vehicles overturn in A505 crash

Wallington A505 crash: The driver of the Mercedes suffered life-threatening injuries, and police say he remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Most Read

Woman dies in A10 crash near Reed

A woman has died in a crash near Reed on Sunday. Picture: Archant

Three people taken to hospital after A505 crash

There was a crash between Baldock and Royston yesterday evening

Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after A10 crash near Reed

Mohammad Ahmed has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash on the A10 near Reed

Royston sister of murdered Lee Pomeroy says vicious killer should die in prison

Lee Pomeroy was murdered on a train in January this year. Picture: BTP

Driver in critical condition after two vehicles overturn in A505 crash

Wallington A505 crash: The driver of the Mercedes suffered life-threatening injuries, and police say he remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Latest from the Royston Crow

Mum pushing daughter in pushchair targeted in Royston attempted robbery

A mum has been targeted in an attempted robbery in Royston.

North Herts, St Albans and Harpenden officers launch rural crime operation

Police have launched an ANPR operation to tackle rural crime.

Therfield youngsters enjoy outing to mark end of pre-school year

Therfield youngsters at Bury Lane. Picture: Therfield Village Pre-School

First donated works of art go on public display across Hertfordshire

Portrait, Teapot and Flowers by Leo McDowell. Picture: Herts County Council

Broken down trains causing hour long waits from London

Stevenage Train Station
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists