Therfield youngsters enjoy outing to mark end of pre-school year

Therfield youngsters at Bury Lane. Picture: Therfield Village Pre-School

Therfield Village Pre-School enjoyed a summer day at the beach at Bury Lane Fun Barn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Therfield youngsters at Bury Lane. Picture: Therfield Village Pre-School Therfield youngsters at Bury Lane. Picture: Therfield Village Pre-School

The annual summer outing on Tuesday last week saw parents join their children and pre-school staff for a day, building some final memories with those leaving the school and celebrating the year they've had together.

The youngsters took full advantage of the fun barn and beach facilities a the site off the A10 near Melbourn, where the group then enjoyed picnics in the glorious sunshine.

You may also want to watch:

Therfield pre-school's Tina Downing told the Crow: "The children absolutely loved it - they spent the day making sand cakes, digging with spades and using the scales to weigh out sand.

Therfield youngsters at Bury Lane. Picture: Therfield Village Pre-School Therfield youngsters at Bury Lane. Picture: Therfield Village Pre-School

"Some of the children were very brave and went rock-climbing... maybe a little too brave!"

In previous years, the pre-school has taken the children fun outings - including strawberry picking - to commemorate the end of the school year.

She added that trying to top the success of this year's summer outing would be quite a difficult feat.