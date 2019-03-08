Advanced search

Nuthampstead pub relaunch celebration hailed an 'absolute success'

PUBLISHED: 11:24 09 July 2019

The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson

The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson

Archant

The owners of The Woodman Inn in Nuthampstead held a family fun day at the weekend to celebrate the relaunch of the pub.

The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson

Stuart and Jenna Johnson, who have run The Woodman Inn since 2010, started a fundraising drive last year to try and save their business after experiencing financial difficulty.

READ MORE: Family fundraising to prevent Nuthampstead pub closure

Jenna told the Crow: "The relaunch went really well - it was an absolute success!"

The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson

The day-long event saw more than 350 visitors come to the historic hostelry for live music, a bouncy castle and free food samples and fizz.

"It was so nice to see everyone come out for us, and we just want to thank everyone for coming along," she said.

The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson

The country pub had faced difficulties in recent years, and was previously in debt until two London investors came forward to save their pub and family home in November 2018.

READ MORE: Investors come forward to save Nuthampstead pub

For more information, visit thewoodman-inn.co.uk or search 'The Woodman Inn' on Facebook.

The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson

The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson

The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson

The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson

The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson

The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson

The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson

The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson

The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson The Woodman Inn relaunch party in Nuthampstead. Picture: Jenna Johnson

