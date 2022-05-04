The Woodman and Pheasant pubs look ahead to the future

The Woodman Inn in Nuthampstead and the Pheasant in Great Chishill are gearing up for a packed itinerary of events as they bounce back from the challenges of the pandemic.

The pub was previously family-run, and is now under the management of Nutwood Pubs, which has owned the Woodman since December 2018 and the Pheasant for just over a year.

Martin Prescott, of Nutwood Pubs, said: "The pandemic was a difficult time for everybody, but while many pubs and restaurants sadly didn’t survive, there was never any doubt the Woodman would rise to the challenge.

"We used the months of lockdown to make long-overdue improvements, including a new and extended kitchen, an outside bar, a performance stage and a huge paved seating area."

Meanwhile the Pheasant reopened last June with a new kitchen, a new split-level rear patio and a disabled toilet and baby change facility.

Pheasant general manager Megan Dipple said: “Our monthly themed-dining events have always been very popular – Mexican night last Thursday was a sell-out – and we now aim to do more of what our customers obviously love.

"Look out for Fez Fest over the Jubilee weekend!”

The Pheasant's menu is provided by executive head chef James Wick and his team, which aim to use locally-sourced ingredients.

Martin said: "Even extensive improvements to premises won’t guarantee success if you aren’t able to attract, train and keep an outstanding team.

"I’ve always believed having looked-after, well-rewarded and motivated staff is key to delivering a consistently excellent customer experience.”

A new general manager will be joining the Woodman shortly, and there are two head chefs and a new marketing and events manager now on board.

Future plans at the venues include an upstairs refit at the Woodman to provide additional letting rooms, and converting the upstairs rooms at the Pheasant to create a private dining room and space for special events.

Martin added: "The Nutwood Pubs look set to go from strength to strength.

"With their unique blend of high-quality fresh food and drinks with traditional English countryside hospitality, everyone is invited to enjoy a warm welcome."