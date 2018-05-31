Editor’s Letter: We’re always here for you...now please help support our journalism

The Royston Crow is #ThereWithYou during the coronavirus crisis. Archant

Since 1855, the Royston Crow has been there with you.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of where we live.

We’ve campaigned in favour of local businesses, schools and charities. We’ve campaigned against bad planning, waste and greed.

In 1991 we reported on the gas surge which made national headlines after high pressure gas was mistakenly allowed to enter the local system, causing cookers and gas fires to explode across town. We’ve also documented decades of devastating crashes on the A505. In 2018 we began our own campaign for improved safety measures - and won’t stop until real change comes.

With our distinctive name, we still remain true to the spirit of John Warren, the man who originally started the Crow in 1855 and who wanted to create a newspaper seen as “the people’s local”.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our region, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

Anne Suslak, Editor