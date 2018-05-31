Advanced search

Editor’s Letter: We’re always here for you...now please help support our journalism

PUBLISHED: 16:11 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 23 April 2020

The Royston Crow is #ThereWithYou during the coronavirus crisis.

Archant

Since 1855, the Royston Crow has been there with you.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of where we live.

We’ve campaigned in favour of local businesses, schools and charities. We’ve campaigned against bad planning, waste and greed.

In 1991 we reported on the gas surge which made national headlines after high pressure gas was mistakenly allowed to enter the local system, causing cookers and gas fires to explode across town. We’ve also documented decades of devastating crashes on the A505. In 2018 we began our own campaign for improved safety measures - and won’t stop until real change comes.

You may also want to watch:

With our distinctive name, we still remain true to the spirit of John Warren, the man who originally started the Crow in 1855 and who wanted to create a newspaper seen as “the people’s local”.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our region, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

Anne Suslak, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Bomb squad search Melbourn property following firearm arrest

Police and the bomb squad searched a property in Melbourn High Street yesterday

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Join in with Royston fancy dress fitness fundraiser for NHS

The Royston fitness group hosting a fundraiser for the NHS on May 8. Picture: Courtesy of Karen Murray

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Trading Standards crackdown on businesses breaching lockdown

You should report businesses charging excessive prices for items like hand sanitiser to Herts Trading Standards. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen.

Royston Talks: Could you benefit from new support service?

Royston Talks is a new initiative where volunteers chat over the phone with residents who are experiencing isolation or stress during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Royston vs Coronavirus

