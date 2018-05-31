Advanced search

Why we’re asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Royston Crow

PUBLISHED: 15:46 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 15 April 2020

The Royston Crow is appealing for support to help us continue our work.

Archant

Now more than ever, local journalism matters.

In addition to holding public services to account, or bringing you the latest news from our high streets, our courts and our sports teams, our staff are now working round the clock to provide you with the latest, fact-checked information on our region’s fight against coronavirus.

And now more than ever, we need your help to build a sustainable future for trusted local news.

Our reporting costs money, and so does providing our communities with the news for free on our websites. You will already know about the tough times facing local newspapers across the world and the situation has hardly been improved by recent events.

So to help us keep doing what we do and help keep you informed, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work.

You’ll be invited to do so next time you visit us. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I’m proud of our community and proud of what we do for it. I strongly believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to its future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

Anne Suslak, editor

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Cannabis factory worth more than £850k uncovered in Arrington

South Cambs police officers uncovered the cannabis factory yesterday afternoon. Picture: Cambs police

Decision time extended for homes plan near Therfield Heath after Gladman U-turn

A pair of jays in hedgerow that currently divides the field Gladman want to build on in two, running north to south. Picture: David Hatton

IWM Duxford turns blue for NHS thanks to Litlington firm

Absolute Audio Visual Solutions, based in Litlington, turned the airspace hangar at IWM blue to mark the weekly Clap for our Carers effort and show appreciation for our NHS during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Absolute Audio Visual Solutions

Royston firefighters salute key workers in coronavirus crisis

Royston firefighters have been honouring key workers by taking part in the 'clap for our carers' initiative every Thursday at 8pm during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Royston Fire Station

Royston mum’s bear hunt reaches 1,000 members and brings joy to town in virus lockdown

Stella Mills' teddies with flamingos - bear 241 in Royston. Picture: Stella Mills

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

The Royston Crow is appealing for support to help us continue our work.

Cannabis factory worth more than £850k uncovered in Arrington

South Cambs police officers uncovered the cannabis factory yesterday afternoon. Picture: Cambs police

Celebrate our new heroes during the coronavirus pandemic

Help us to celebrate our NHS heroes...

IWM Duxford turns blue for NHS thanks to Litlington firm

Absolute Audio Visual Solutions, based in Litlington, turned the airspace hangar at IWM blue to mark the weekly Clap for our Carers effort and show appreciation for our NHS during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Absolute Audio Visual Solutions
