Thai restaurant chef cooks up success with awards win
- Credit: Safwaan Choudhury
A Royston Thai restaurant chef has brought home a top gong from the Asian & Oriental Chef Awards, held at the House of Lords.
Maratree Melross - executive chef of Royston’s newest Thai restaurant, The Guard House - was presented the award for National Best Thai Chef 2021.
The competition was fierce, with other chefs of award-winning backgrounds participating in the two-hour cook-off held at the University of West London.
Judges were won over by the Royston eatery’s best selling dish: lamb shank massaman – a meltingly tender lamb shank simmered in Silk Road spices, coconut milk, chunks of carrot, baby potatoes and fried onion.
Chef Maratree was joined by owner of The Guard House, Safwaan Choudhury, in receiving her coveted accolade.
You may also want to watch:
The prestigious awards event was presented by international news anchor Samantha Simmons at the Palace of Westminster.
Royston restaurateur Safwaan launched The Guard House in January during lockdown running as a takeaway and home delivery service while the restaurant was being refurbished.
Most Read
- 1 No Cambridge fireworks display on Midsummer Common this year for Bonfire Night
- 2 Fire service tackles car blaze off A505
- 3 Thief sentenced after swiping items from victim's home
- 4 ‘The heart of a lion’ - family pay tribute to army veteran killed in A505 crash
- 5 Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears
- 6 Extremely concerning incidents reported in Kneesworth House Hospital documentary
- 7 New homes proposed for South Cambs villages - have your say on plans
- 8 Man and woman seriously injured after car crashes into ditch
- 9 Probe ordered into busway following second death
- 10 Motorcyclist dies and driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after A505 crash
He said “I’m really proud of Chef Maratree for her achievement at the Asian & Oriental Chef Awards.
"The Guard House team has been working really hard trialling our take on royal Thai cuisine.
“With a national award-winning chef at the helm, a wonderful historic building and a carefully planned décor, we are very excited to announce our restaurant will be opening soon for dining service!”
The Guard House is based in Kneesworth Street, located a few footsteps away from Royston town centre. The restaurant building once belonged to royalty - a blue plaque outsides reads ‘The Guard House - quarters of the bodyguard of King James I’.
Entrepreneur Safwaan opened his first venture at 18, Royston Tandoori, which he left to reopen the British Raj Express.
The takeaway follows in the footsteps of his grandfather's original British Raj restaurant in Royston. The British Raj Express won the Best Takeaway During the Pandemic. category at the prestigious British Curry Awards.