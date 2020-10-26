Fowlmere author releases debut thriller novel

Picture: Ashley Meggitt/Sam Buchanan Archant

A Fowlmere author has released his debut novel, entitled The Dark Chorus.

The Dark Chorus was released on October 14. Picture: Courtesy of Ashley Meggitt The Dark Chorus was released on October 14. Picture: Courtesy of Ashley Meggitt

Ashley Meggitt’s novel was released this month and focuses on a 13-year-old boy who comes to believe he has the last shard of the shattered soul of an angel within him.

He understands that to restore the angel’s soul he must cleanse the shard of the evil that infects it.

The thriller was published by Darkstoke books and tackles the age-old theme of good and evil. It also investigates the destructive nature of abuse, guilt and revenge.

The Dark Chorus is author Ashley Meggitt's debut novel. Picture: Sam Buchanan The Dark Chorus is author Ashley Meggitt's debut novel. Picture: Sam Buchanan

USA Today bestselling author Una McCormack described the tome as “clear eyed, suspenseful, and unflinching”.

Ashley, who is also a musician and tri-athlete, is currently an associate professor in sports psychology atAnglia Ruskin University, and is studying for his PhD.

The Dark Chorus is available on Amazon now.