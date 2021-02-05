Litlington pub becomes support hub for those in need during pandemic

Published: 5:21 PM February 5, 2021

The Crown pub has become a hub for the Litlington Share and Care project, which was started by the owners and a friend to help villagers in need in the pandemic.

Hailey Body and her partner Jack Izzard took over the hostelry in Church Street early last year and, together with villager Emma Field, they have co-ordinated the villages Care and Share initiative.

Hailey told the Crow: "They have a Share and Care project in Bassingbourn and we thought it would work in Litlington with The Crown as the base point.

"We deliver food parcels, or people in need can collect food from the pub. We also have helped out with other bits - we managed to get a lady, who moved to the village with nothing, a cooker and a TV and other things that she needed.

"It started slowly but recently it's got busy - we're doing at least eight parcels each week.

"Every week we seem to hear from more people. We do want to get the word out to the whole village and we don't mind further afield as well. There are lots of elderly people in the village and they can't get out, but they read the Crow so we hope if they do need help they will read this and get in touch."

Every Wednesday from 12.30pm to 2.30pm during lockdown, people can either drop off donations or pick up what they need. There is now also a pot in the village post office for cash donations - and £50 was donated in the first week it was there.

Emma also donates leftover food from the pub to homeless people in the Royston area.

Hailey continued: “Like Emma and I said, It makes our hearts feel full – so many people want to help others. It’s the older people in our village are so happy and so grateful when we deliver to them, it melts your heart.

"We post on the Litlington Live Facebook page and the amount of support and donations on there is unbelievable, it really is. It is a rewarding feeling - it makes you want to help as much as you can."

The Crown has now started offering takeaways in lockdown and Hailey and Jack are continuing to make their mark on the pub with a revamp.

If you would like to donate, head to the pub on a Wednesday or drop off donations at the village post office. You can also call Hailey on 07854 458670 if you have donations or need support.

For more information on The Crown go to www.thecrownlitlington.co.uk.