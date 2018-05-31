Advanced search

The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens The Therfield Regulation Trust c/o Royston Golf Club, Baldock Rd, Royston, SG8 5BG Registered Charity No. 277881

PUBLISHED: 00:00 01 February 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

AGM NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that: A meeting of the COMMONERS OF THERFIELD HEATH will be held at the junior site of King James Academy, Garden Walk, Royston, on Wednesday February 19th 2020 at 7 PM. For the election of the one Conservator to represent the Commoners

You may also want to watch:

The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens The Therfield Regulation Trust c/o Royston Golf Club, Baldock Rd, Royston, SG8 5BG Registered Charity No. 277881

AGM NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that: A meeting of the COMMONERS OF THERFIELD HEATH will be held at the junior site of King James Academy, Garden Walk, Royston, on Wednesday February 19th 2020 at 7 PM. For the election of the one Conservator to represent the Commoners (by simple majority of votes cast), voting rights of commoners will be in proportion to the number of stints to which each commoner present and voting is entitled. A meeting of the PERSONS RESIDENT in the SPECIAL DRAINAGE DISTRICT FOR ROYSTON who are registered as local government electors in the register of electors will be held at the junior site of King James Academy, Garden Walk, Royston, on Wednesday February 19th 2020 at 7.05 PM. For the election of one Conservator to represent the residents of the Special Drainage District of Royston. Election will be by simple majority of the eligible electors present and voting. The purpose of each meeting is the election of representative Conservators. Candidate nominations must be submitted in writing to reach the clerk on or before 5th February 2020. Please use the nomination forms on our website. A declaration of eligibility must also be completed and submitted.

Clerk: Cynthia Combe clerk@therfieldheath.org.uk 07449 705345 For further details and forms, and maps of the SDDR, please visit our website www.therfieldheath.org.uk or contact the clerk.

Most Read

East West Rail Link proposed route won’t pass through our South Cambs villages

Route E is the preferred route for the East West Rail Link.

North Herts firefighters attend incident which saw two vehicles crash into house

Police and firefighters inspect the scene at the property in Buntingford. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue

Royston ‘parking nightmare’ leads MP to speak out as date for changes earmarked for 2021

Cars parking has become a headache for Layston Park residents. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

‘You’re waiting for the day you crash’ – motorists speak out after A505 incidents

The overhanging van which caused a near-miss on the A505 on Friday morning at the Odsey turning near Ashwell and Morden railway station. Picture: Antonia

South Cambridgeshire council faces High Court challenges from community action group

South Cambridgeshire District Council is set to face off against residents from the Fews Lane Consortium in two separate High Court challenges. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

East West Rail Link proposed route won’t pass through our South Cambs villages

Route E is the preferred route for the East West Rail Link.

North Herts firefighters attend incident which saw two vehicles crash into house

Police and firefighters inspect the scene at the property in Buntingford. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue

Royston ‘parking nightmare’ leads MP to speak out as date for changes earmarked for 2021

Cars parking has become a headache for Layston Park residents. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

‘You’re waiting for the day you crash’ – motorists speak out after A505 incidents

The overhanging van which caused a near-miss on the A505 on Friday morning at the Odsey turning near Ashwell and Morden railway station. Picture: Antonia

South Cambridgeshire council faces High Court challenges from community action group

South Cambridgeshire District Council is set to face off against residents from the Fews Lane Consortium in two separate High Court challenges. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Royston Crow

Smart motorway plans for A1(M) Hertfordshire stretch put on hold

Work to change the A1(M) between Junction 6 for Welwyn and Junction 8 for Stevenage into a smart motorway was due to begin in March, but has been put on hold. Picture: Google Street View.

South Cambs politicians welcome East West Rail Link preferred option decision

Anthony Browne is the South Cambridgeshire Conservative Party candidate in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Stephen Frost

Royston’s unbeaten run ends as Crows lose ground at top

Royston manager Steve Castle on the sidelines. Picture: Danny Loo

The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens The Therfield Regulation Trust c/o Royston Golf Club, Baldock Rd, Royston, SG8 5BG Registered Charity No. 277881

Public Notice

How are you feeling on Brexit Day? Vote in our poll

Brexit Day is here after more than three years have passed since the UK voted to leave the EU. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA
Drive 24