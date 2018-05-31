The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens The Therfield Regulation Trust c/o Royston Golf Club, Baldock Rd, Royston, SG8 5BG Registered Charity No. 277881

The Conservators of Therfield Heath and Greens The Therfield Regulation Trust c/o Royston Golf Club, Baldock Rd, Royston, SG8 5BG Registered Charity No. 277881

AGM NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that: A meeting of the COMMONERS OF THERFIELD HEATH will be held at the junior site of King James Academy, Garden Walk, Royston, on Wednesday February 19th 2020 at 7 PM. For the election of the one Conservator to represent the Commoners (by simple majority of votes cast), voting rights of commoners will be in proportion to the number of stints to which each commoner present and voting is entitled. A meeting of the PERSONS RESIDENT in the SPECIAL DRAINAGE DISTRICT FOR ROYSTON who are registered as local government electors in the register of electors will be held at the junior site of King James Academy, Garden Walk, Royston, on Wednesday February 19th 2020 at 7.05 PM. For the election of one Conservator to represent the residents of the Special Drainage District of Royston. Election will be by simple majority of the eligible electors present and voting. The purpose of each meeting is the election of representative Conservators. Candidate nominations must be submitted in writing to reach the clerk on or before 5th February 2020. Please use the nomination forms on our website. A declaration of eligibility must also be completed and submitted.

Clerk: Cynthia Combe clerk@therfieldheath.org.uk 07449 705345 For further details and forms, and maps of the SDDR, please visit our website www.therfieldheath.org.uk or contact the clerk.