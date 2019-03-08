The Cabinet at Reed: Application to divide 400-year-old former pub rejected

The latest planning application to divide a 400-year-old former pub in Reed has been refused by North Herts District Council.

The Save The Cabinet Action Group members. From left to right, Judith Nicholson, Caroline d’Ayala, Adrian Baxter, Dale Ingram, Edwin Kilby, Graham Stuart, Mike Howes. Picture: Edwin Kilby The Save The Cabinet Action Group members. From left to right, Judith Nicholson, Caroline d’Ayala, Adrian Baxter, Dale Ingram, Edwin Kilby, Graham Stuart, Mike Howes. Picture: Edwin Kilby

An application was submitted to the council in February where it proposed to split The Cabinet pub in to two separate buildings; the smaller of the two would contain a new, three-room pub for the community and the other, larger building, as a residence for the property’s owner.

The plans also contained a smaller car park for the pub in High Street.

NHDC rejected the application on the basis that there is no guarantee of the long-term viability of the pub owing to the exclusion of a kitchen and accommodation for a manager or tenant.

The pub closed in 2011 and was listed for sale until its current owner purchased it in 2015.

The owner – property developer Richard Newman - submitted the application following the dismissal of his appeal against a previous refusal for full change of use of the building at a public inquiry held in Letchworth.

He also listed The Cabinet for sale or rent in January, but members of the Save The Cabinet Action Group believe the £595,000 asking price is heavily inflated compared to evidence given at the inquiry.

The group spearheaded the effort to get the application refused, with 50 objections officially lodged to the council.

Chair, Mike Howes, said: “We’re pleased and relieved that this exasperating proposal has been given short shrift by the planning officers.

“And once again, we are delighted at the wonderful support from the community in pursuing the campaign to save the pub.

“Hopefully, attention can now turn to restoring The Cabinet to its proper place as a lovely village pub at the heart of this community.”

Separate to that application, NHDC has re-listed The Cabinet as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) for a period of five years.

This would allow Reed residents to enact the Community Right to Bid after which a moratorium period of six months would be held to determine if they’re able to raise the necessary funds required to purchase the building.

The Crow contacted Mr Newman for comment, but he declined.