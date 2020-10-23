Advanced search

Thief fined for stealing dental hygiene items worth nearly £500 from Royston Tesco

PUBLISHED: 16:48 23 October 2020

Stefan-tamango Leondraliu stole dental items from Royston Tesco.

Stefan-tamango Leondraliu stole dental items from Royston Tesco.

A thief has been ordered to pay a fine after swiping dental hygiene items from Royston’s Tesco Extra.

Stefan-tamango Leondraliu – from Rutland Road in Ilford, London – appeared via videolink at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday last week.

The 32-year-old admitted stealing what is described by the court as dental hygiene items to the value of £467.75, belonging to Tesco – contrary to section 1(1) and 7 of the Theft Act 1968.

He also had an article for use in the course of, or in connection with, the theft – a foil-lined bag.

The incident took place the day before his case was heard.

Chairman of the bench Nicholas Moss fined Leondraliu £80, and he must also pay a surcharge of £34 to fund victim services and £85 in court costs.

He must pay the total of £199 by October 28.

His guilty plea was taken into account when imposing sentence.

