Advanced search

Tesco confirms Royston employees test positive for COVID-19

PUBLISHED: 11:50 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 20 November 2020

Tesco Extra in Royston.

Tesco Extra in Royston.

Archant

A number of Tesco workers in Royston have tested positive for coronavirus, the retailer has confirmed to the Crow.

It is believed the amount of staff self-isolating after positive tests is over 10 but this has not been confirmed.

You may also want to watch:

A Tesco spokesperson said: “A small number of colleagues at our Royston Extra store have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Their close contacts have been informed. The safety of our colleagues, customers and suppliers remains our number one priority and we are working with local public health authorities, following all government guidance and taking the relevant precautions.

“We have extensive measures across all of our stores to help keep everyone safe, including protective screens at every checkout, social distancing signage and regular cleaning.”

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 198 cases of the virus in North Herts between November 7 and November 13, up 54 from the previous week.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Students and staff self-isolating as school confirms coronavirus cases

King James Academy Royston: Picture: KJAR

Shop Local: Kooky Nohmad pays it forward in lockdown

Kooky Nohmad has become popular in Royston since opening earlier this year. Picture: Nooky Nohmad

Royston drugs gang sentenced to more than 25 years in prison

Ricky Crotty, Stephen Girling and Shaun Mansiri have been jailed for a total of more than 25 years. Picture: Herts police

Royston Photographic Society still going strong during lockdown

Society member Martin Johnson won the Royston Photographic Society competition for his photo of a butterfly. Picture: Martin Johnson

Police patrols increased after man follows pupils near Meldreth Primary School and Melbourn College

Police patrols increased after man follows pupils near Meldreth Primary School and Melbourn College.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Students and staff self-isolating as school confirms coronavirus cases

King James Academy Royston: Picture: KJAR

Shop Local: Kooky Nohmad pays it forward in lockdown

Kooky Nohmad has become popular in Royston since opening earlier this year. Picture: Nooky Nohmad

Royston drugs gang sentenced to more than 25 years in prison

Ricky Crotty, Stephen Girling and Shaun Mansiri have been jailed for a total of more than 25 years. Picture: Herts police

Royston Photographic Society still going strong during lockdown

Society member Martin Johnson won the Royston Photographic Society competition for his photo of a butterfly. Picture: Martin Johnson

Police patrols increased after man follows pupils near Meldreth Primary School and Melbourn College

Police patrols increased after man follows pupils near Meldreth Primary School and Melbourn College.

Latest from the Royston Crow

Tesco confirms Royston employees test positive for COVID-19

Tesco Extra in Royston.

POLL: Will you take the coronavirus vaccine?

Would you take a coronavirus vaccine? Picture: Darko Stojanovic / Pixabay

Mental health support training offered to community volunteers

Kate Beed of CPSL Mind, Susan van de Ven of Meldreth Community Coronavirus Support and Jose Hales of Melbourn Community Hub. Picture: Jean Seers

Crime back to ‘normal levels’ following drop in first lockdown

While crime is back to a 'normal level' overall there has been less crime this year due to the first lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Meldreth man appears in court charged with firearms offences

Arran Ayres from Meldreth has appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court today.