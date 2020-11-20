Tesco confirms Royston employees test positive for COVID-19

A number of Tesco workers in Royston have tested positive for coronavirus, the retailer has confirmed to the Crow.

It is believed the amount of staff self-isolating after positive tests is over 10 but this has not been confirmed.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “A small number of colleagues at our Royston Extra store have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Their close contacts have been informed. The safety of our colleagues, customers and suppliers remains our number one priority and we are working with local public health authorities, following all government guidance and taking the relevant precautions.

“We have extensive measures across all of our stores to help keep everyone safe, including protective screens at every checkout, social distancing signage and regular cleaning.”

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 198 cases of the virus in North Herts between November 7 and November 13, up 54 from the previous week.