Tesco Extra Royston supports Macmillan's Biggest Coffee Morning

Staff and customers at Tesco Extra in Royston supported Macmillan's Biggest Coffee Morning recently to raise money for people with cancer.

A cake and nearly new sale was held in front of the store to support the nationwide coffee morning on September 30.

Community champion Mandy Jinkerson said: "We had an enjoyable morning selling a variety of homemade cakes and newly new items.

"Our stall was generously supported by our customers and staff, and we raised an amazing £331 for this fantastic charity.

"We would like to thank everyone for their donations."

The coffee morning is Macmillan's biggest annual fundraising event to support people living with cancer, and can be held privately at home or in public.

In 2021, coffee mornings raised over £11 million. So far this year more than £2 million has been raised, which could fund 33 Macmillan nurses for a year.