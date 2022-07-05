Tesco Community Garden to hold weekend celebration
- Credit: Royston Environmental Group
The Tesco Community Garden will host a Great British Garden Party this weekend.
Over the last year, the garden has been revitalised by volunteers from Royston Environmental Group
To celebrate the garden's revitalisation, they will host a party on July 9 from 2-4pm.
There will be cake, refreshments, a quiz for adults, a scavenger hunt, art activities for children and garden produce available for purchase.
All funds raised will go to the National Garden Scheme’s chosen charities for this year.
Sarah Holme, Head Garden volunteer said: “It’s fantastic to see how well all the fruit, vegetables and flowers are growing now on this special community plot.”
Carol Stanier, chair of Royston Environmental Group, said “I’m looking forward to sharing the garden with a lot more people at and after our party."
The Tesco Community Garden is located on the left of the roundabout as you enter the Tesco store.