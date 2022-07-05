Tesco Community Garden to hold weekend celebration

Two Royston Environmental Group volunteers working on the Tesco Community Garden - Credit: Royston Environmental Group

The Tesco Community Garden will host a Great British Garden Party this weekend.

Over the last year, the garden has been revitalised by volunteers from Royston Environmental Group

Volunteers from Royston Environmental Group with their compost bin at the Tesco Community Garden - Credit: Royston Environmental Group

To celebrate the garden's revitalisation, they will host a party on July 9 from 2-4pm.

There will be cake, refreshments, a quiz for adults, a scavenger hunt, art activities for children and garden produce available for purchase.

Royston Environmental Group volunteers working on plant bed in the Tesco Community Garden - Credit: Royston Environmental Group

All funds raised will go to the National Garden Scheme’s chosen charities for this year.

Sarah Holme, Head Garden volunteer said: “It’s fantastic to see how well all the fruit, vegetables and flowers are growing now on this special community plot.”

Wildflowers in Tesco Community Garden - Credit: Royston Environmental Group

Carol Stanier, chair of Royston Environmental Group, said “I’m looking forward to sharing the garden with a lot more people at and after our party."

The Tesco Community Garden is located on the left of the roundabout as you enter the Tesco store.

