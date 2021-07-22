Access between platforms to be restored at Royston station

Published: 11:13 AM July 22, 2021 Updated: 11:37 AM July 22, 2021

Two temporary staircases will be installed at Royston station next month to save passengers time while the footbridge is out of action.

The footbridge between platforms one and two temporarily closed in spring 2020, following an inspection which found serious defects in the structure. Major improvement work is required for the bridge to be fit for purpose in future.

Since the footbridge closed, additional members of Great Northern staff have had to help passengers move between platforms using a lengthy diversion, which takes them out and around the station and over the adjacent road bridge.

The new temporary staircases will create a shortcut by going from each platform directly to the road bridge above, and are expected to be in place for around a year.

Paul Rutter, route director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “We would like to thank passengers for their patience whilst the footbridge at Royston station is closed, and we apologise for any inconvenience. Our teams will be working as quickly as possible to provide this temporary route over the railway to connect passengers to the platforms.

“We are continuing to develop plans to improve accessibility for people using the station as well as making sure the existing footbridge can be used safely and reliably in future.”

While the staircases are in place, teams will be developing plans to restore direct access between the two platforms, as well as improving accessibility at the station.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Great Northern and Thameslink, said: “These new temporary staircases will be welcomed by our customers at Royston station as they’ll save them having to walk quite so far to swap platforms.

“We’ll continue to work closely with Paul and his team at Network Rail to establish the best long-term solution, with an eye to improving accessibility.”