Teen raises money for Home-Start with 1,400 squats

A teenager raised £1,672 for a charity which helps family in need by doing 50 squats a day for the whole of February.

Fourteen-year-old Keeley Thomas took on the challenge to raise money for Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambridgeshire, completing a total of 1,400 squats over the course of the month.

The challenge was set up as a fundraiser through Facebook, and the charity thanked all those who sponsored Keeley - particularly The British Queen Pub in Meldreth, who donated the £507 proceeds from their charity raffle.

Keeley's mum Lindy said: "It was lovely to see the total go up daily and know lots of people were supporting Keeley in her endeavour!

"I'm just blown away by the generosity of people."

The charity thanked Keeley for her efforts by giving her a Home-Start teddy bear, and said that "every little helps" them to reach their £185,000 fundraising target for the year.