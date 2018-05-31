Teenager arrested after Bassingbourn drugs raid

A teenager was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, after a raid by police in Bassingbourn this morning.

Officers from the South Cambridgeshire Neighbourhood Team entered a property in Park View with a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act - and found drugs, cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Cash and drugs were seized by police, and the 19-year-old man is currently in custody at Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.

PC Alice Jeffery said: "Drugs and drug related crime can have a negative impact on our communities and its use can harm the health and safety of our residents.

"To help keep our communities safe, we encourage you to look out for common signs of drug dealing and let us know if you see anything suspicious.

"Unusual activity could include people coming and going from an address and at odd times of the day and night, strange smells, windows covered up or curtains closed and cars pulling up near to a house for a short period of time.

"If you have noticed any of this type of activity and suspect drug dealing at a house or in your area, report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101.

"You don't have to tell us your name, just what you have seen. Your information could be vital."