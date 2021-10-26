'It's never too late to learn about new sustainable solutions'
- Credit: REG
The first town-wide event promoting greener living took place at the weekend.
Royston Environmental Group organised the Sustain-Ability 2021 event, and contributions came from the Conservators of Therfield Heath, Wombles of Royston, and Tesco Community Garden project - which helps young people understand where their food comes from and more.
There were also displays from Tentshare, which recycles and rents tents and other camping equipment, and Early Connections - which provides advice on reusable nappies and sanitary products.
REG chair and organiser Carol Stanier said: "It was lovely to see so many sustainable community-based initiatives in Royston."
Alix Cooper said: "I made so many meaningful connections over this weekend. It's never too late to learn about new sustainable solutions."
To become an REG member go to https://frierley.com/roystonenvirogroup/membership.html