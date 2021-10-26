News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'It's never too late to learn about new sustainable solutions'

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 11:12 AM October 26, 2021   
The Wombles of Royston litterpicked for Sustain-Ability 2021.

The Wombles of Royston were out Litterpicking again - half a dozen people and one and a half hours' work!

The first town-wide event promoting greener living took place at the weekend. 

Royston Environmental Group organised the Sustain-Ability 2021 event, and contributions came from the Conservators of Therfield Heath, Wombles of Royston, and Tesco Community Garden project - which helps young people understand where their food comes from and more. 

Sustain-Ability 2021 in Royston was all about greener living

Tesco Community Garden - a fantastic resource for children to discover how food gets from farm to fork.

There were also displays from Tentshare, which recycles and rents tents and other camping equipment, and Early Connections - which provides advice on reusable nappies and sanitary products.

Early Connections' stall at Sustain-Ability 2021

Early Connections - for parents-to-be giving advice on reusable nappies, slings and also sanitary products - had a stall at Sustain-Ability 2021

REG chair and organiser Carol Stanier said: "It was lovely to see so many sustainable community-based initiatives in Royston."

Therfield Heath conservators at Sustain-Ability 2021

The Conservators of Therfield Heath highlighting waste issues, wildlife and the community space

Alix Cooper said: "I made so many meaningful connections over this weekend. It's never too late to learn about new sustainable solutions."

To become an REG member go to https://frierley.com/roystonenvirogroup/membership.html 


Sustain-Ability 2021 in Royston was all about greener living

TentShare: An award-winning enterprise recycling and renting tents and other camping equipment - save money and enjoy the outdoors!

Royston News

