Published: 11:12 AM October 26, 2021

The Wombles of Royston were out Litterpicking again - half a dozen people and one and a half hours' work! - Credit: REG

The first town-wide event promoting greener living took place at the weekend.

Royston Environmental Group organised the Sustain-Ability 2021 event, and contributions came from the Conservators of Therfield Heath, Wombles of Royston, and Tesco Community Garden project - which helps young people understand where their food comes from and more.

Tesco Community Garden - a fantastic resource for children to discover how food gets from farm to fork. - Credit: REG

There were also displays from Tentshare, which recycles and rents tents and other camping equipment, and Early Connections - which provides advice on reusable nappies and sanitary products.

Early Connections - for parents-to-be giving advice on reusable nappies, slings and also sanitary products - had a stall at Sustain-Ability 2021 - Credit: REG

REG chair and organiser Carol Stanier said: "It was lovely to see so many sustainable community-based initiatives in Royston."

The Conservators of Therfield Heath highlighting waste issues, wildlife and the community space - Credit: REG

Alix Cooper said: "I made so many meaningful connections over this weekend. It's never too late to learn about new sustainable solutions."

To become an REG member go to https://frierley.com/roystonenvirogroup/membership.html





TentShare: An award-winning enterprise recycling and renting tents and other camping equipment - save money and enjoy the outdoors! - Credit: REG