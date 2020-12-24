Road closed after wall collapse

Published: 10:26 AM December 24, 2020 Updated: 10:42 AM December 24, 2020

Sun Hill in Royston was closed after a wall collapsed yesterday. - Credit: David Hatton

A road leading to the A10 in Royston was closed yesterday evening, after a wall collapsed.

The wall in Sun Hill came down near to where traffic joins the A10 London Road, after a day of heavy rain. Bricks spilled onto the road and a police cordon remained in place this morning.





The bricks spilled onto Sun Hill - Credit: David Hatton

Bricks spilled into the road after the wall collapsed in Sun Hill, Royston. - Credit: David Hatton





The Crow is awaiting further information.



