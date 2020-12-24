News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Road closed after wall collapse

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 10:26 AM December 24, 2020    Updated: 10:42 AM December 24, 2020
Police cordon road closure Sun Hill A10 Royston

Sun Hill in Royston was closed after a wall collapsed yesterday. - Credit: David Hatton

A road leading to the A10 in Royston was closed yesterday evening, after a wall collapsed.

The wall in Sun Hill came down near to where traffic joins the A10 London Road, after a day of heavy rain. Bricks spilled onto the road and a police cordon remained  in place this morning. 


Bricks on Sun Hill Royston

The bricks spilled onto Sun Hill - Credit: David Hatton

wall collapse Sun Hill Royston

Bricks spilled into the road after the wall collapsed in Sun Hill, Royston. - Credit: David Hatton


The Crow is awaiting further information.


Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

