Road closed after wall collapse
Published: 10:26 AM December 24, 2020 Updated: 10:42 AM December 24, 2020
A road leading to the A10 in Royston was closed yesterday evening, after a wall collapsed.
The wall in Sun Hill came down near to where traffic joins the A10 London Road, after a day of heavy rain. Bricks spilled onto the road and a police cordon remained in place this morning.
The Crow is awaiting further information.
