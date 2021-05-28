Published: 10:21 AM May 28, 2021

Royston's Reba before and after losing six stone in weight - Credit: Slimming World

A student from Royston has kickstarted her weight-loss journey in lockdown, to improve her health and confidence.

At nearly 18 stone, Reba Powell Birley would get out of breath climbing the stairs - and was warned if she didn’t lose weight she would develop type 2 diabetes.

She said: "I was really shocked, it’s not a number you want to see on the scales at 19 years old.”

Reba weighed nearly 18 stone in June 2020. - Credit: Courtesy of Slimming World

In June 2020, Reba embarked on a weight loss regime - and she took the brave step and asked for help, joining her local Slimming World group in Royston.

Studying at university and keeping away from temptation was a challenge for Reba, as friends would often get takeaways - but the support and weekly encouragement from the local group really helped keep her focussed.

Reba said throughout the year, she "always felt full and still lost weight.”

“I love that I don’t have to worry about portion size when the food is 'free food'," she said.

"And I love that I don't have to give up chocolate and my favourite treats."

Now six stone lighter in under one year, her health and confidence have improved greatly.

Reba lost six stone in the last year. - Credit: Courtesy of Slimming World

“I can wear crop-tops with confidence, and being able to buy smaller clothes is such a great feeling," she said.

Slimming World consultant Angela Anderson said: “Reba is such an inspiration to so many others. Despite the challenges of the last year, she has been so determined. I am so proud of her.”

Dr Jacquie Lavin is Slimming World's head of nutrition and scientific affairs.

She said: “The approach behind 'food optimising' has always been based on science: not just the physiological science of weight loss but also the psychology – how we think about (and our emotional reactions to) food, our weight and the process of losing weight.

"To lose weight, we need to consume fewer calories than we use. This creates an energy deficit and the body then starts to use its energy reserves, which are stored as body fat.

"At Slimming World, we want to help people lose weight and to maintain this weight loss in the long term – and this means offering a plan that’s easy to stick to and enjoyable, and is sustainable in the long term."

For more on Slimming World go to www.slimmingworld.co.uk.