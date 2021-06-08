Gallery
Outstanding day had by all at Streetfood Heroes event
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
Streetfood Heroes returned to Royston's Priory Memorial Gardens at the weekend for what has been hailed an "outstanding day".
The event came complete with a mobile bar, DJ and all the different kinds of food you could think of including helpings from PaellaPaella, Jacks Smoke Shack, Toastielicious, Nicky’s Little Kitchen and more.
As per tradition, Banquet Inn were serving craft ale, draught beer, gins and prosecco.
Ed Fowler of Streetfood Heroes said: "Thank you to all those that came out to the Priory Memorial Gardens who basked in the glorious sunshine and enjoyed the incredible food from our food trucks and the wonderful rides in the KidszoneUK fun fair.
"We would especially like to thank you for keeping your distance while queuing for the food and drink. You all know the drill.
You may also want to watch:
"We hope you all had a wonderful time and will be happy to join us again on Saturday, July 17. Let’s all pray to the sun gods."
