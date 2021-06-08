News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Outstanding day had by all at Streetfood Heroes event

Georgia Barrow

Published: 11:22 AM June 8, 2021    Updated: 11:30 AM June 8, 2021
Street Food Festival - Bruno and Haira enjoy eating ice cream.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Street Food Festival - Bruno and Haira enjoy eating ice cream. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Streetfood Heroes returned to Royston's Priory Memorial Gardens at the weekend for what has been hailed an "outstanding day".

Street Food Festival - The Soul Shack.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Street Food Festival - The Soul Shack - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The event came complete with a mobile bar, DJ and all the different kinds of food you could think of including helpings from PaellaPaella, Jacks Smoke Shack, Toastielicious, Nicky’s Little Kitchen and more.

Street Food Festival .Picture: Karyn Haddon

Street Food Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

As per tradition, Banquet Inn were serving craft ale, draught beer, gins and prosecco. 

Street Food Festival - Emma Daintrey and Sara Baxter enjoy the day out.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Street Food Festival - Emma Daintrey and Sara Baxter enjoy the day out - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Ed Fowler of Streetfood Heroes said: "Thank you to all those that came out to the Priory Memorial Gardens who basked in the glorious sunshine and enjoyed the incredible food from our food trucks and the wonderful rides in the KidszoneUK fun fair.

"We would especially like to thank you for keeping your distance while queuing for the food and drink. You all know the drill.

You may also want to watch:

"We hope you all had a wonderful time and will be happy to join us again on Saturday, July 17.  Let’s all pray to the sun gods."

Street Food Festival - Katy and Jenny enjoy the day out.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Street Food Festival - Katy and Jenny enjoy the day out - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Street Food Festival - Nicholas Kett and Laura Rouitaille enjoy the street food.Picture: Karyn Ha

Street Food Festival - Nicholas Kett and Laura Rouitaille enjoy the street food - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Street Food Festival .Picture: Karyn Haddon

Street Food Festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Street Food Festival - The Berlin Doner.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Street Food Festival - The Berlin Doner - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Street Food Festival - Emily Bass and Adam Shield enjoy the food from Jacks Smoke Shack.Picture:

Street Food Festival - Emily Bass and Adam Shield enjoy the food from Jacks Smoke Shack - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Street Food Festival - Nigel and Tracy Stoten.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Street Food Festival - Nigel and Tracy Stoten - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Street Food Festival - Jacks Smoke Shack.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Street Food Festival - Jacks Smoke Shack - Credit: Karyn Haddon


