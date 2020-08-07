Toys and trailer worth more than £50,000 stolen in Royston burglary

Toys were stolen from the Hamleys warehouse in Royston. Picture: Herts police Archant

A lorry trailer and toy shop stock worth more than £50,000 combined were stolen from a Royston warehouse last month, and police have now launched an appeal to trace what was taken.

Officers investigating the commercial burglary at Hamleys Warehouse in Greenfield have released images of some of the stolen toys in a bid to find them.

The warehouse was broken into on Thursday, July 2, sometime between 9.30pm and 3.15am the following morning – and if you have since been offered the stolen items to buy, police want to hear from you.

Det Con Dave Quinn said: “Perhaps you have seen these stolen items offered for resale online, or someone has asked if you’re interested in purchasing them? If you have, please get in touch as soon as you can.”

Anyone with information can contact DC Quinn directly via email, at david.quinn@herts.pnn.police.uk. Report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/51707/20.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use the charity’s untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.