Stevenage’s Lister Hospital advances in prostate cancer diagnosis

Urology consultants Jim Adshead and Damien Hanbury, Twin Towns Cycling Group, East and North Herts NHS Trust's director of strategy Kate Lancaster, and urology consultant Ibrahim Jour. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust. Archant

Urology procedures carried out at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital will be much easier thanks to new equipment funded by donations.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new state-of-the-art equipment, which is worth about £37,000, will enable procedures to take place in clinic, outside the usual main theatre environment, therefore removing the need for general anaesthetic.

This new method for diagnosing prostate cancer puts Lister at the forefront of modern diagnostics, and the hospital will be a regional training centre.

Consultant urological surgeon Jim Adshead said: “We are extremely grateful for the generous donations that have made the purchase of this equipment possible.

“With procedures taking place in clinic they will be less intimidating, providing a more relaxed environment for our patients.”

The funds were raised through challenges by the Twin Towns Cycling Group, as well as an individual donation.