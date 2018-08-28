Advanced search

Steeple Morden school receives sports award

PUBLISHED: 12:01 15 December 2018

Steeple Morden Primary School pupils being awarded gold award from Claire McDonnell. Picture: Steeple Morden Primary School

Pupils at Steeple Morden Primary School were delighted to formally receive the Gold School Games Award in recognition of their commitment to the development of physical education across their school and into the community.

This is the fourth year the school has achieved the award, which was presented by Claire McDonnell of South Cambridgeshire Partnership.

PE leader Mrs Miller said: “We are very proud to achieve this award by keeping competitive sport at the heart of our school and providing more young people with the opportunity to compete.”

A recent initiative the school has adopted to keep children active, is for children to be aiming to walk or run ‘a K a day’.

At the end of the month, they see how far they have walked.

And, despite the cold weather, the children have taken to this enthusiastically and said they have felt their mood, concentration levels and sense of well-being was boosted as a result.

