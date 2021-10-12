Dance school pupils raise £1,000 to help teenagers with cancer
- Credit: Hot Steps Dance Academy
Pupils from a dance school in Steeple Morden took part in a charity dance event to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.
Hot Steps Dance Academy's annual fundraising presentation was held at Royston Leisure Centre, and raised a total of £1,000 for the charity.
During the afternoon annual achievement shields were presented to pupils from across the school who have excelled over the past year.
Grace Holt, eight, from Ashwell won the under-eight shield, and other winners were Amelie Chaffey, five, Neve Manley, 10, Jessica Russell, 11, and Maisie George, 10.
An academy spokesperson said: "We would like to thank Royston Leisure Centre and all of our parents and pupils at the school for their support with this event."
Hot Steps Dance Academy holds classes at Steeple Morden Village Hall on Monday afternoons.
For more information go to www.hotstepsdanceacademy.co.uk
